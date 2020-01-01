Iwobi returns to Everton squad ahead of West Brom game

The Nigeria international is in contention for Saturday's league match after missing the Toffees' opening two games of the season

Alex Iwobi has returned to the squad ahead of their Premier League outing against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday after recovering from a knock.

The 24-year-old was missing in Carlo Ancelotti's team for their opening league fixture against Hotspur on Sunday, and their triumph against Salford City on Wednesday.

Ahead of the encounter against the Baggies at Goodison Park on Saturday, Ancelotti confirmed the Super Eagles star is among the players fit and ready to play following his recovery.

🗞️ | @Jarradbranthwa1 and Mason Holgate will be #EFC's only absentees on Saturday, with @alexiwobi back in contention after recovering from a slight knock.



For more team news ahead of #EVEWBA 👇 — (@Everton) September 18, 2020

Iwobi’s absence from Ancelotti’s squad in the last few days has ignited talk about his future on Merseyside after Everton’s spending spree this summer.

The international joined the Toffees from for a fee of £40 million last August but the arrivals of Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure means more competition for playing time in the middle of the park.

Last season, he featured in 25 Premier League matches, including 19 starts, and he had a goal to his name.

During the week, Iwobi was reportedly linked with an exit from Goodison Park alongside other outcasts which include DR Congo's Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic.

After seeing his compatriot miss the victory at Tottenham on Sunday, Nigeria legend and former star Victor Ikpeba thinks the 2016 Caf Youth Player of the Year deserves a spot in Ancelotti’s team.

“New managers come, they want to change personnel. If Carlo Ancelotti is going to be there for the long haul you will see more changes,” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football.

“He’s a top-class coach. He wants to end the season in the top six to start with and he sees the players. If the player is not good enough to be part of his squad, he doesn’t care.

“Iwobi is deserving of a starting spot. But that is football for you. Sometimes it is unfair to players. I had the same situation in with all the quality I had. When the manager doesn’t fancy you, no matter what you want to do, you won’t play.”