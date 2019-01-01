IWL 2019: Ludhiana set for women's football showdown

The third season of the women's football championship will have 12 teams...

FC Alakhpura and Hans Women's FC will set the ball rolling in the third edition of the Indian Women's League on Sunday at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. The opener is scheduled to kick-off at 8 AM IST.

Defending champions Rising Student's Club will face in the second game on Sunday at 4 PM IST.

Tripura Sports School and CRPF Women's Football Team have pulled out and the 2019 IWL will now be contested by 12 teams, divided into two groups. The teams will play each other once and the top two teams from each group will compete in the semi-final.

The league stage will end on May 18. The semi-finals and the final will be played on May 20 and May 22 respectively. The kick-off timings for all the group games are 8 AM and 4 PM.

The teams taking part in the third edition of Indian Women's League are: