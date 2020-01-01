IWL 2020: KRYPSHA and Sethu FC pick up wins

Dangmei Grace was injured and had to be substituted before she could complete a hat-trick for KRYPSHA

Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYPSHA FC) kicked off the fourth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) with a 4-0 win against Kickstart FC at the Bangalore Football stadium on Friday.

A brace by Dangmei Grace (15’, 36’) was accompanied by strikes from Anju Tamang (19’) and Ratanbala Devi (64’).

Grace broke the deadlock in the 15th minute after latching on to a delivery from the right and blasting the ball past a hapless Rashmi Kumari before Tamang doubled her side's lead with a calm finish.

Grace took her tally to two goals in the 36th minute but was unable to continue after a clash with Kumari when both players went for the ball in the 41st minute. Ashrani Devi came in place of Grace and the Kickstart goalkeeper, who also got injured in the challenge, was replaced by substitute goalkeeper Aiswarya A.

In a dominant display by KRYPSHA, the Manipuri outfit added another goal in the second half as Ratanbali rounded off the Aiswarya to finish with aplomb in the 64th minute.

In the second Group A fixture of the day at the same venue, defending champions Sethu FC thrashed Kolhapur City FC 5-0 with Amsavalli (18’), Sandhya (61’, 66’, 90+2’) and K Sumithra (64’) on target.

Sethu had the ball for long periods of the game and Amsavalli dribbled in from the right flank to find the back of the net in the 18th minute.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, the Tamilians made changes to their attack and were rewarded with four goals in the second half. Sandhya got the better of Kolhapur goalkeeper Shreya Hooda in a one-on-one situation a minute past the hour mark and was joined by Sumithra on the scoresheet in the 64th minute. Sandhhya broke through Kolhapur's defence to complete her hat-trick in injury time.