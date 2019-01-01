IWL 2019 Roundup: Goals galore as FC Kolhapur City, Sethu FC secure wins

17 goals were scored on the second day of the 2019 Indian Women's League...

FC Kolhapur City and Sethu FC registered wins on the second day of the 2019 Indian Women's League on Monday at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

In the first Group B fixture that kicked off at 8 AM on Monday morning, Kolhapur City edged out Baroda Football Academy 4-3 to get off the mark. Kashmina MS (45', 62'), Pratiksha Mithari (88') and Kamala Devi (90+3') scored for the team from Kolhapur.

Ayomide Awawu Anibaba's 28th-minute own goal helped Baroda open their account and it was followed by goals from Mona (35') and Heta Shukla (89') but Kamala Devi's late strike in injury time ended their hopes of a comeback.

The Kolhapur defence failed to deal with a punt up the field and Anibaba headed the ball into her own net to give Baroda the lead against the run of play. Mona cut inside from the left flank and curled the ball in to double Baroda's lead within no time.

However, a goal at either side of the break from Kashmina helped Kolhapur come back into the game. Baroda keeper Pinky Darji was beaten easily twice and the scores were even soon after the restart. Kolhapur piled up the pressure on the Baroda defence and late goals by Pratiksha and Kamala Devi helped Kolhapur settle the game in their favour.

Sabitra Bhandari was the star of the show as Sethu FC defeated Manipur Police Sports Club 6-4 in the second match of the day. It took just 29 seconds for the Sethu FC player to open her account and net the fastest goal of IWL.

A neat finish inside the box in the 16th minute helped Sabitra double her team's lead. Manipur Police got back into the game in the 22nd minute when goalkeeper Sowmiya scored an own goal.

Dangmei Grace fed Sabitra into the box and the Nepali striker completed her hat-trick in the 34th minute. Although Bala Devi's goal before the break hinted a possible comeback, Sethu FC extended their lead after the change of ends to ensure victory.

Sabitra tapped in Ratanbala's cross to score her fourth goal before Grace netted a brace to deny the opponents a dramatic comeback.