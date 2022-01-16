Serge Aurier had to jump in goal for Ivory Coast as they lost the lead to draw 2-2 with Sierra Leone in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations game.

Goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare made a huge error in stoppage time of the second half to allow Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara to net an equaliser.

Ali Sangare sustained an injury in the process and had to be taken off, with Aurier stepping up to take his place and see out the final minutes of the game.

Watch as Ali Sangare's howler costs Ivory Coast

🗣️ "INCREDIBLE, INCREDIBLE!"



Sierre Leone have been gifted a dramatic late equaliser after the pitch conditions led to a goalkeeping howler 👀



You have to see this to believe it! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/H1XIFmimkx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022 ¡GOL DE SIERRA LEONA🇸🇱! 🔥



Los Leone Stars empataron en el 90+3' para mantener vivas sus esperanzas🥳



📺 Sigue el #TeamCotedIvoire vs. #TeamSierraLeone en vivo y en exclusiva por beIN SPORTS XTRA Ñ.



🔗: https://t.co/fJV1gI8QT9#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE pic.twitter.com/PRFumYjuwf — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 16, 2022

What happened?

Ivory Coast were 2-1 up in the Afcon clash with just seconds left when the ball was headed back to Ali Sangare.

The shot-stopper ran out to catch it to prevent it from going out for a corner, but it slipped out of his hands as he landed and Steven Caulker was there to take possession.

Caulker squared to Kamara who was able to tap into the empty net to secure a point for his side.

Why did Aurier end up in goal?

Ali Sangare was unable to continue the game after picking up the injury in the wake of his blunder.

Ivory Coast had already made their five substitutes by then, however, so coach Patrice Beaumelle could not bring anyone on to replace the 35-year-old.

As a result, right-back Aurier put on the gloves and was placed in goal for the remainder of the match.

