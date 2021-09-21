The experienced defender has heaped praise upon his young team-mate, describing the England international as a "great footballer" and a "great guy"

Mats Hummels has enthused over Borussia Dortmund colleague Jude Bellingham, admitting that he has told the teen sensation "I just love him 25 times already".

Bellingham has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City for £25 million ($34m) in July 2020, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders of his generation.

The 18-year-old has hit the ground running in 2021-22 after a hugely encouraging debut season in Germany, and Hummels is thoroughly enjoying playing with a youngster that he believes has all the attributes to go right to the top of the game.

What's been said?

The defender told DAZN of Bellingham's quality and character: "He's the most mature, most serious 18-year-old I've ever seen.

"Jude is already one of the leaders. He's already one of the loudest on the team. I've already told him 25 times this year that I just love him.

"A great footballer, a great guy. He'll go his way 100 per cent, without any doubt about it. "

Bellingham's Dortmund career so far

Bellingham quickly nailed down a regular spot in Dortmund's starting XI last term, and ended up making 44 appearances across all competitions.

The talented playmaker also contributed four goals and four assists while getting his hands on the DFB-Pokal, which capped a strong end to the campaign for BVB as they also secured a top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Bellingham has played in all six of Dortmund's opening games of the new season, scoring twice, including one in their 2-1 Champions League group-stage win at Besiktas last week.

What's next?

The England international will be back in contention for a place in Marco Rose's line-up when Dortmund take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

BVB are due back in Champions League action at home to Sporting three days later, before their focus shifts to a Bundesliga meeting with Augsburg on October 2.

