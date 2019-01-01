'I've never seen Robertson get beat like that!' - Cole praises Gnabry improvement at Bayern

The forward starred for the German champions as they held the Reds to a 0-0 draw in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg

winger Serge Gnabry has "definitely improved" since moving to the from , according to former striker Andy Cole who praised the 23-year-old's performance against .

The Reds were held to a 0-0 draw by Bayern at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday night.

Gnabry's performance on the right flank against Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson was singled out by a number of pundits, with the former Arsenal man making his first appearance against an English team for the Bavarian club.

The former Gunner has scored seven times and added a further five assists in 27 appearances for the German champions in his second season as a Bayern player, after spending the first on loan at .

Speaking as a pundit on beIN Sports , Cole said: "Considering he couldn't get a game at Arsenal – they kept saying how talented he was, but couldn't get a game – he's gone back to and he's definitely improved.

"I've never seen Robertson get beat like that by anyone, in the Champions League or the Premier League, and today he had a difficult night and he knows he had a difficult night."

Asked about his duel with Robertson after the game, Gnabry said: "I think it was a good battle – it was fun. Hopefully next time I will go past and score."

Liverpool had 15 efforts at goal to Bayern's nine and registered the only two shots on target in the game, with Bayern taking a cautious approach to the match.

"An away goal would have been nice for us but I think we're happy with our performance," Gnabry continued. "Coming to Anfield is never easy.

"We needed to take the pressure of their front three. We know that they're a counter-attacking team so for us to move the ball at the back was very important, and also to keep the ball in midfield and not let them break through was important."

Asked whether he felt the results was fair, Gnabry added: "I think it was fair. Liverpool in the first half had a couple of chances, not really by playing. They were just lucky to get the second ball and I think there was a back-kick from [Sadio] Mane. But in the end it was a fair result to have 0-0."