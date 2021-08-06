'I've never refused' - Kane to return to Tottenham training Saturday amid Man CIty links

Harry Kane has denied claims he has refused to train with Tottenham as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Manchester City are said to be trying to sign the striker and it has been reported that he has skipped training with Spurs in an attempt to force the club to sell him.

The England international took to social media to deny those reports, however, insisting he will return to the club on Saturday as was the original plan.

What has been said?

"It's almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love," he said.

"That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train.

"I will be returning o the club tomorrow, as planned. I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club.

"This has always been the case as it is today."

