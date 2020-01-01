'I've been saying Barca need a young striker for two years' - Suarez approves Lautaro approach

The Argentine's fine form at Inter has attracted the Catalans' attention and Suarez believes he would be a fine addition to the squad

striker Luis Suarez would welcome Lautaro Martinez's arrival at Camp Nou, claiming he has been pushing for fresh blood up front for the past two years.

The star's name has been repeatedly linked with the Blaugrana in recent months, thanks to his stellar form alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Martinez has netted 16 times in 30 games in all competitions so far in 2019-20, his first full season as a starter at San Siro after playing second fiddle to Mauro Icardi last term.

Far from being threatened by the hypothetical presence of a fellow No. 9, however, Suarez believes that it is a move that should have been made long ago.

"Lautaro is very talented. He is a player who in his second year in is playing at a great level," the Uruguayan told RAC 1 on Friday.

"But the players do not make decisions; I have been saying for two years that it would be good to bring in a young striker so he can start adapting and learn for when I leave."

Suarez is currently sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery at the start of the year, although hope remains that he could return before the end of the season.

A subsequent setback for Ousmane Dembele starved of options in attack and needing to draft in ' Martin Braithwaite as emergency cover.

For the Uruguayan, who has attracted criticism for some quarters over his ability to continue leading the line, Barca's struggles prove that his critics were too quick to write him off.

"Sometimes when you are playing you hear that you need to be subbed already. That is the way football is," he added.

"You realised that people value your work when you are not there. It is a comfort.

"It is good for players to come in because it makes you competitive and more concerned about being able to play.

"I am aware of my age and I have to pace myself more and more. Competition is healthy and it is good for the team."

Suarez will be a spectator for Sunday's Clasico, which could have huge implications for the course of the 2019-20 Liga title.

Barcelona visit leading their arch-rivals by two points, with the chance to open a five-point lead on offer for Lionel Messi and Co. should they win at the Bernabeu.

Madrid, on the other hand, will be motivated by the opportunity to regain the league summit with victory over Quique Setien's charges on home turf and redeem themselves after suffering defeat in the to on Wednesday.