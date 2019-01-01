'It's theirs to lose' - Leicester's Schmeichel anoints Liverpool as likely champions

After a crushing defeat the Foxes shot-stopper said that the Reds were the best team in the world and expects them to end a 30-year league drought

Kasper Schmeichel has admitted his side were outclassed against a team he ranks as the best in the world.

The goalkeeper was helpless on Thursday as the Reds romped to a 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium through a Roberto Firmino brace, alongside a James Milner penalty and a Trent Alexander-Arnold strike to cap the display.

Schmeichel acknowledged the greatness of his team's opponent and admitted the Foxes were some way behind the Merseyside club and .

He added that the Premier League title is now Liverpool's to lose.

“They are the best side in the world along with Manchester City,” the international told Amazon after the game.

"We strive to be like Manchester City and Liverpool but they are a lot further along in their journey.”

"They are a top side. It's theirs to lose isn't it?"

Schmeichel was less gracious about the penalty awarded to Liverpool. Caglar Soyuncu was adjudged to have handled the ball by match official Michael Oliver, a decision upheld by VAR.

The shot-stopper thinks that the international defender had no chance to avoid the ball, though replays don’t bear that assertion out.

"I think it was a bit tough,” he went on.

“We were in the game until the referee had to make himself a hero. Then we lost our composure.

"[Former Premier League referee and current pundit] Dermot [Gallagher] will be on Sky saying it was a great decision.

“Caglar had less than a millisecond to react. He is desperate to give it, once he does they are never going to turn it over."

Leicester have now lost back-to-back games to the sides Schmeichel ranks as the world’s best.

They end the day in second place in the table, albeit 13 points behind their opponents on Thursday.

City can leapfrog them on Friday though, with a win over .

Brendan Rodgers' men do have a gap to the team in fourth place though. They are seven points clear of , who went down to a disappointing defeat to on Sunday.

The Foxes head on the road for their next two games, against West Ham on Saturday and Newcastle next Wednesday, the first day of 2020.