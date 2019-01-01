'It's nothing serious' - Chelsea's Emerson plays down injury scare after Italy's win over Finland

The 25-year-old has allayed fears he might be out of action for an extended period, insisting he only picked up a "small injury" on international duty

Emerson Palmieri delivered positive news on his injury status after limping off in the early stages of 's win over Finland on Sunday.

The left-back pulled up while chasing Teemu Pukki and had to be substituted in the eighth minute of the qualifying match in Tampere.

The sight of defender Emerson making way would have been worrying for Frank Lampard, who has started him in each of Chelsea's four Premier League games this term.

But the 25-year-old took to social media after the match to quell fears over the severity of the suspected muscle issue.

"Very important victory today guys," Emerson wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately I had a small injury, but nothing serious. Let's continue like this!"

Vittoria molto importante oggi ragazzi. Purtroppo ho avuto un piccolo infortunio, ma niente di grave. Continuiamo cosi! #Azzurri #EuropeansQualifiers

Roberto Mancini replaced Emerson with Alessandro Florenzi and later confirmed the move was largely for precautionary reasons.

"It's nothing serious," the Azzurri boss said. "He came off to avoid making it any worse."

Italy recovered from the early setback to prevail 2-1 courtesy of second-half goals from Ciro Immobile and Jorginho, Emerson's team-mate at Stamford Bridge.

Mancini's men are now six points clear atop Group J ahead of a home meeting with Greece on October 12.

Following his country's latest international clash on Thursday, Emerson will return to Chelsea to prepare for their next Premier League outing.

The Blues travel to on Saturday needing a win to keep in touch with their rivals at the top of the table, after a slow start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Lampard's men will then switch their attention to a opener against three days later, with the fixture list set to pile up over the next few weeks.