'It’s not like we weren’t trying!' - Leno happy to see smiles back on Arsenal faces under Ljungberg

The German goalkeeper saw the Gunners get back to winning ways in a derby date with West Ham, with the players now waiting on a managerial decision

Bernd Leno is pleased to see “laughing faces” at again under Freddie Ljungberg, with the German eager to point out that a recent dip in form was not down to a lack of effort.

The Gunners took in a derby date with West Ham on Monday aware that they had hit their worst slump in 42 years.

Nine games without a win had brought an end to the reign of Unai Emery and seen questions asked of interim coach Ljungberg and his suitability to such a demanding role.

A return to winning ways was, however, to be enjoyed against the Hammers, with a 3-1 victory helping to lift a mood which had fallen a little flat.

Leno is happy for Ljungberg, as he has brought “the real Arsenal” back, and hopes fortunes have turned for a club that had become stuck in a serious rut.

The German goalkeeper told the club’s official website: “From the first day he [Ljungberg] said he wanted to see laughing faces, to see a good atmosphere.

“We had a bad time, we are all human and it is not easy. It was not like we did not try, but it just did not work.



“I do not know what the club is deciding. We only have to focus on now.

“Freddie is doing a very good job. The team know about his quality and the way they want to play. We want to play with possession, keep the ball and also press very high, and also with transitions.



“At half-time [on Monday] Freddie was talking and analysing. He showed us some situations that we needed to be braver. We did this.

“It is a good feeling, we all missed the feeling. He was calm but in a very straight way.



“It was not like everyone was not trying, but you could feel that we did not play in a free way and he made us more free to play. You could see this more in the second half.

“After the second and the third goal you could see how we can play with more confidence. This is the real Arsenal.”

Arsenal will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they take in a clash with Standard Liege on Thursday, before then welcoming to Emirates Stadium for a heavyweight Premier League encounter on Sunday.