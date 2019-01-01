'It's in our hands' - Emery still believes Arsenal can still grab a top-four spot

With the fight to finish in the Champions League places expected to go to the wire, the Gunners' loss at Goodison could prove crucial come May.

Unai Emery admitted missed a big opportunity in their timid 1-0 loss to Everton but is adamant there will be more chances to cement a top-four spot.

Phil Jagielka's 10th-minute goal at Goodison Park on Sunday condemned the Gunners to their first defeat in seven Premier League matches.

A point would have been enough to overtake in third but the visitors failed to match 's enthusiasm in an extension of their away woes that have produced just six points from the last 27 available on the road.

They will drop to fifth in table if London rivals avoid defeat at home to West Ham on Monday, and Arsenal could come to rue their lacklustre effort on Merseyside with the race for qualification intensifying.

"We knew it was going to be difficult and that we are going to have to take opportunities like today," Emery said.

"We lost a great opportunity today to take three points. We will have more chances in the next matches. It depends on us and also on other teams.

At Goodison Park and online, thanks for backing us today



We'll give our all to make it up to you in our final games of the season #EVEARS pic.twitter.com/OB7Zw7x0Ej — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 7, 2019

"We need to be consistent in 38 matches but we lost that consistency today. We need to be consistent in the next matches and if we do that we can win.

"We can be negative because we lost three points, but it's in our hands to continue to take chances to be in the top four."

Doubts over Aaron Ramsey's ability to manage a groin issue for 90 minutes forced Emery to leave the in-form star on the bench for the first half and completely overran the starting midfield pair of Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny, who was withdrawn at the break.

Granit Xhaka (groin) and Laurent Koscielny (foot) were left out of the squad altogether and both players could miss 's visit to Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday

"Maybe Laurent could've come back to play today but yesterday we knew it wasn't possible," Emery said.

"I want to be positive for Thursday, it depends on how he's progressing. Xhaka is the same. They are going to be doubts for Thursday.

"When you lose one match, maybe you can look at the players who didn't play, but I think it's rarely the consequence.