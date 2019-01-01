'It's hard but we need to keep going' - Lamela calls for Spurs to bounce back quickly after Carabao Cup exit

Tottenham must move on from their defeat at Chelsea and focus on the remaining three trophies they can still win this season, says the Argentine

Erik Lamela has warned that Tottenham have no time to feel sorry for themselves after Thursday's Carabao Cup exit as they continue to fight for silverware on three fronts.

Spurs' first shot at a trophy ended at the semi-final stage as they were beaten on penalties by Chelsea after the Blues overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit at Stamford Bridge.

The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate before Eric Dier and Lucas Moura both failed with their spot-kicks, handing Chelsea a place in the final against holders Manchester City.

And while disappointed, Lamela says Spurs should not dwell on their elimination given they are still in the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

"The season is long and we need to move on," he told the club's website.

.@LucasMoura7 sees his penalty saved and Luiz converts to send the home side through to the final. pic.twitter.com/KyLkAPkw3r — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 24, 2019

"It's another game in three days [in the FA Cup fourth round against Crystal Palace] and the season isn't finished.

"We're out of this competition, that's hard for us but we need to keep going forward, always."

Fellow teammate Jan Vertonghen is confident Spurs will bounce back from the disappointment and end their 11-year wait for silverware.

"I think it was a brilliant performance from us, obviously Chelsea played well, so it's a shame," he told Spurs TV.

"We probably both think that we deserved to win. I think that Tottenham definitely deserved to go to the final but this is life.

"We have a lot of chances to come back and we will, this is what we do. We've had it in the past but we're so strong mentally and physically in every single way, that is what makes us good."

Next up for Mauricio Pochettino's men is a trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, before a return to Premier League duties against Watford three days later.