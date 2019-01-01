'It's another thing to worry about' - Pochettino concerned by impact of Amazon's Tottenham documentary

The Spurs boss jokingly suggested he should have "producer" added to his job title while cameras film his side's season

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted to being worried about the extra workload a new documentary centred on will create for his staff.

Amazon cameras are in the process of capturing Spurs' 2019-20 season for the latest chapter in the All or Nothing series, which has previously focused on Premier League champions .

The series takes viewers behind the scenes at the club and inside the dressing room on matchday.

The portrayal, unlike City's highly successful 2017-18 campaign, could be unflattering for Tottenham, who have struggled badly for form in the early months of this season.

"When the club agreed the deal with Amazon, of course we were worried about it," manager Pochettino said.

"Because it is not easy, not easy. It is tough to have the camera in your office, and then how you handle the situation to have the capacity to say, 'Okay, I am not in a good mood, but sometimes the camera is going to be there'.

"It is so complicated, it is another thing to worry about and of course that adds a lot.

"If we were busy, now we are super busy. To plan every day, everything, is not an easy job. That is why, when I told you I feel that I am not any more a manager, I am a coach, now I am like a producer. Being coach, manager and producer!"



Tottenham recorded a 5-0 victory over in their last outing but could be eight points adrift of the Premier League's top four if results go against them this weekend.

While concerned about the internal effects of the documentary, Pochettino has fewer fears about the depiction of his team in desperate times, such as the humiliating 7-2 loss to .

"It's going to be the reality," he said. "It is like when we started to do the book [Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs] one season. It was the same risk.

"It is most important to live the reality, not to try to generate something that is fake or not real, and then what you are going to love, what the people are going to love to see, is that we are normal people working.

"We can win, we can lose. Like the book, I hope there is a happy ending. But if not, you are going to see another point of view, from a different vision."