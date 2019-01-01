'It's an honour to have him back' - Argentina's Musso delighted with Messi return

The goalkeeper is relishing the international comeback of the forward ahead of upcoming friendlies

goalkeeper Juan Musso said it is an "honour" to have Lionel Messi return to the international stage.

Messi has not played for Argentina since last year's World Cup last-16 elimination but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is back for friendlies against and .

Fresh off his 33rd LaLiga hat-trick, Messi will feature in Friday's clash with Venezuela in Madrid before facing Morocco four days later, and keeper Musso is relishing his return.

"We're very happy," Musso told reporters. "He trains like the rest of us and for us it's an honour to have him back in the national team.

"I hope all of us can meet the expectations on us and get the results that we're looking for."

Messi – Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 65 goals – has scored a -high 29 goals this season and 39 in all competitions for .

The 31-year-old, who has netted six goals in his past three games, last scored for Argentina in their dramatic late win over to advance to the round of 16 at 2018.

Musso is hoping to make his first senior appearance for Argentina having joined Udinese from Racing Club in 2018.

Argentina played six times without Messi to close 2018, including friendly wins over Guatemala, Iraq and two wins over .

The team also tied while losing 1-0 to in in a clash billed the Superclasico de las Americas.