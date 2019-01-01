'It's a dream come true' - Ajara Nchout on her Fifa Puskas Award nomination

The Cameroonian is elated after being shortlisted for Fifa's best goal of the year following her exploits at the Women's World Cup

Ajara Nchout has revealed her nomination for the prestigious Fifa 2019 Puskas Award was a 'dream come true' for her illustrious career.

The international's late superb winner against New Zealand in was picked among 10 players, including Lionel Messi for Fifa's best goal of the year on Monday.

The 26-year-old's nomination saw her become the first African female player to be picked for the prize and the only player from the continent in the race for the accolade this year.

And the elated Valerenga forward has reflected on scoring a fine brace to lead the Indomitable Lionesses to the Women's World Cup Last 16.

“Competing with the best is one of the biggest privileges in my career and a dream come true," Nchout told Kick442.

"It is already a prize and only motivates me to work harder and remain at the top. Football is a game with practice as the key and the output we give on the matchday depends on our work rate in training.

"When I try something in training and it works, I try to do the same thing during games. We have to understand that Fifa's role was to pick the best goals at the World Cup.

"The rest is down to the number of voters you get, that is why I call on all those who have supported me in my career to massively vote for me this time around and why not get others to vote for me.”

Nchout will bank on fans' votes to be the first female to win the prize and also the second African after Mohamed Salah in 2018 at a ceremony in Milan on September 23.