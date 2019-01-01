'It's a big loss for Liverpool & Brazil' - Kleberson hopes to see Alisson return to action quickly

A former Selecao midfielder feels Tite's squad will be weaker without their number one goalkeeper, with the Reds also likely to suffer in his absence

Alisson will prove to be a "big loss" for both and while he recovers from a calf injury, according to Kleberson.

The 26-year-old was forced off the pitch midway through the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 opening day victory over Norwich on August 9, with no word yet on when he will return to the senior fold.

Reds' summer signing Adrian filled in for the Brazilian in subsequent wins over and , in the UEFA Super Cup final and Premier League, respectively, with Jurgen Klopp likely to stick with the Spaniard over the next few weeks.

With the international break just around the corner, it is not yet known whether or not Alisson will be fit enough to play a part in friendlies against Columbia and Peru.

Kleberson, part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup winning squad, insists that the shot-stopper's absence will be felt by Tite and Klopp while he continues his recovery.

The ex- midfielder told us-bookies.com: “For goalkeepers, it’s never easy when they get injuries. Allison gives a lot of positives and confidence to the Liverpool defence. So it’s a big loss for them and the Brazil national team too.

"Ederson is the same level but of course Allison is a big name. It’s not easy at the beginning of the season because players prepare a lot for a strong, solid season. He’s got to rest now and start again, so he’ll be behind the other keepers.”

One man who is likely to retain a place in the latest Selecao squad is 's Gabriel Jesus, who has started the new season with a point to prove.

The 22-year-old scored during City's 5-0 win against West Ham before being denied the winning goal by VAR in a thrilling 2-2 draw at last weekend.

Kleberson hopes he can play a huge role for Pep Guardiola's squad this term, having helped Brazil lift the Copa America earlier this summer.

“Gabriel Jesus is a talented player," he added. "He is still figuring out his place with Manchester City and has scored good goals with some brilliant performances. After his injuries, he was a bit inconsistent but it’s a new season and I am so happy for him how he did in the Copa America.

"I hope he has a great season with Manchester City. It’s not easy for him because they have great players, so he has to keep consistent.”

Liverpool resume their Premier League duties with a home clash against on Saturday, while City take in a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.