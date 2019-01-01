'It's a big, big game and we want to play it' - Nuno promises Wolves will be up for Liverpool match

Wolverhampton are guaranteed seventh in the Premier League but their manager promises his side won't be on the beach as the Reds chase a title

manager Nuno Espirito Santo has promised his side will be up for their Premier League finale against their place in the table already assured.

While Wolves only returned to the Premier League this season, they have not missed a beat, surging to a spot in the top half of the table and making a run to the semi-finals.

With ’s loss against last Monday, Wolves are assured seventh place in the league this term and with it, a place in next year’s qualifying if Manchester City can beat in the FA Cup final.

Wolves could potentially do a favour for City first however, as Nuno’s side head to Anfield on Sunday with Liverpool involved in a title race which has gone down to the wire.

City hold a one point advantage over the Reds and victory over would guarantee they retain their title.

However, should City fail to defeat Brighton, Liverpool would take their very first Premier League crown with a victory over Wolves.

And despite having nothing to play for with their place in the league assured, Nuno has promised his side will be ready to compete against the Reds and are looking forward to the match.

“We prepare ourselves for the game like we always did in these two years here,” Nuno told reporters.

“It's the final game of the season and we want to compete. It's an important game, a tough challenge. The players rise for every training session.

“Of course it's a big, big game and we want to play it.”

The Premier League is well represented in Europe this season, with Liverpool and making up the final while and will meet for the Europa League crown.

Both the Reds and Spurs saw brilliant comebacks to seal their spots in the final in Madrid on June 1.

And Nuno said he made sure to watch both matches, as he always checks in on Champions League contests.

“The Champions League this season is amazing. I've watched all the games,” Nuno added.

“Liverpool- and Tottenham- were fantastic games. Who doesn't enjoy that?”