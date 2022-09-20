'It will be an honour' - Lewandowski to wear Ukraine armband at World Cup after Shevchenko meeting

- Lewandowski met with Ukraine legend Shevchenko
- Says he'll be honoured to show support
- Poland shares a border with Ukraine
WHAT HAPPENED? Poland captain Lewandowski was presented with the special armband ahead of the World Cup kicking off in November. The Barcelona star wore a similar armband last season for Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in a show of support for Ukraine following the start of Russia's military invasion, and the country's former captain and head coach Shevchenko thanked him in a special ceremony at Poland's national stadium in Warsaw.
WHAT THEY SAID: "This armband symbolizes for me many emotions related to my country. I thank you and the entire Polish nation for supporting my compatriots," Shevchenko said.
Lewandowski posted a picture of their meeting on Twitter with the caption: "Thank you @jksheva7. It was a pleasure to meet you! It will be an honour for me to carry this captains armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Poland shares a border with Ukraine and Lewandowski has been vocal in his opposition to Russia's invasion, dropping Huawei as a sponsor over claims that the tech giant has been aiding the Russian state. He also tweeted back in March: "For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine."
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? Lewandowski will wear the armband during his side's World Cup opener against Mexico on November 22. Saudi Arabia and Argentina are also in Poland's group.