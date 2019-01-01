'It was too early to leave Nice' - Chelsea and PSG target Atal admits transfer interest

The Algerian full-back admitted interests from several clubs in the summer and reveals his target to feature for a top side

Nice defender Youcef Atal is dreaming to play for a big club but he thinks it is not yet the right time for him to leave Patrick Vieira’s side.

During the summer transfer window, Atal attracted interest from , and champions PSG after an impressive season with the Allianz Riviera outfit.

The international was considered as one of the most in-demand right-backs in Europe after contributing six goals and an assist in the French top-flight in the 2018-19 season and he is hoping to replicate that form in the current campaign, where he already has a goal and an assist to his credit.

“Yes, there were clubs that wanted me at that time. Last year it was too early (for a departure). And even today, I'm focusing on another great season,” Atal told Canal Football Club.

“Sign for a club like PSG, is it playable? Yes, I can play in a big club, that's part of my goals. I work for that. There is not a player who will tell you that he would not like to play in a big club.”

Article continues below

🗨️ Youcef Atal : "Il faut que je me concentre pour faire encore une belle saison (...) Je pense que je peux jouer dans un grand club, c'est mon objectif (...)" 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DRmYJyjxi1 — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) November 24, 2019

Atal, who also plays as a winger, was part of the Algeria team which won the 2019 in and he talked about his best playing position

“I'm hard-hitting and I've been playing like that since I was little. I never changed. These are my natural qualities and I try to enjoy them. On the sides, you have to be fast anyway. I prefer to play right-back, but these are the coach's choices,” he added.

“I was trained in this job. I see better when I leave behind. But that I attack or defend, I go to the bottom. I give myself 100% all the time.”