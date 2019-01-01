'It was suitable to find another coach' - Emotional Allegri still has 'wonderful' relationship with Juventus

The Italian denied he demanded a squad overhaul and reveals he still thinks highly of president Andrea Agnelli despite his decision

An emotional Massimiliano Allegri revealed the decision to end his successful five-year stint at was taken out of his hands but that he still has a "wonderful" relationship with those at the top of the club.

Allegri briefly fought back tears as he fronted the media just over 24 hours on from the announcement that this season will be his last in charge of the Bianconeri.

The Italian confirmed president Andrea Agnelli opted to pursue a new direction following discussions between the pair and vice-president Pavel Nedved on Thursday.

Allegri guided Juve to the title last month, his fifth at the helm, but failed to translate domestic dominance into a triumph, most recently losing to in this year's quarter-finals.

"We had been talking a lot and discussing our thoughts about the future of Juventus and obviously the club made its own assessments and evaluations and realised it was suitable to find another coach instead of me," Allegri said.

"This doesn't change anything. It doesn't change the wonderful relationship I have with the president and the vice-president.

"We have grown a lot, we have grown together. I thought it was the right moment to leave each other.

"I'm convinced I'm leaving a club that is strong and solid with a wonderful group of players from a technical and personal point of view."

He added: "I read some things that were not correct, for example that I had asked for more years on my contract and a complete revolution. We didn't talk about that."

Five seasons together

11 trophies



Thank you for everything, Massimiliano Allegri! #GrazieAllegri pic.twitter.com/su01jSQtgR — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 18, 2019

Speaking at the same news conference, Agnelli commended the former boss on his achievements since succeeding Antonio Conte in 2014.

He described the decision to sanction Allegri's departure as the "most difficult" of his time with the Turin club, but stood by a call that seemed unlikely when, in April, he hinted at a possible contract renewal.

"At the end of several reflections and our analysis, we identified this as the best choice," Agnelli said.

"Of course it is the club that is responsible for the decision. It's not like Max could renew his contract on his own. These decisions are made by the club.

"Only the future will tell us if these decisions are the right one."

It remains to be seen who the Juve board will turn to next, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Maurizio Sarri and Simone Inzaghi all likely to be considered for the role.