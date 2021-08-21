‘It was a great feeling’ – Brentford’s Onyeka delighted to receive standing ovation against Arsenal

The 23-year-old Super Eagle reveals his happiness after making his Premier League debut for the Bees in the win against the Gunners

Nigeria international Frank Onyeka has admitted he was happy to receive a standing ovation after he was substituted in their Premier League opener against Arsenal last Friday.

The Super Eagle made a good start to life in the top-flight as the promoted side secured a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard to gun down the Gunners in the match at Brentford Community Stadium.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Bees from FC Midtjylland in the summer, received a standing ovation as he was substituted in the 80th minute for Mads Bidstrup and has now explained how he felt during the moment.

“It was a great feeling. I was tired then I was going out and I saw everyone standing, this is amazing,” Onyeka told the club’s Warm Up Show. None of my family came, just one person from Nigeria, a journalist, she came to watch the game.

“It was nice to have the fans back, it was an amazing atmosphere, and it was good to win the game for them. I like the way they push us, sometimes they make a lot of noise which we don’t here, it gives us extra motivation to push and get a positive result,” Onyeka continued.

On the second goal against Arsenal, Onyeka said: “I thought I could score it but Christian [Norgaard] was a bit taller than me, he reached to the ball before me and the most important thing is we scored and won the game.

"It was tough for me, Chris Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt. It was hard for us but what can we do, we just need to push ourselves and make sure they don't get a goal.”

Ahead of their second game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Brentford coach Thomas Frank has explained the importance of having Onyeka and Norgaard in his squad.

“If everyone was fit, there is a big chance that both Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen would have started the game,” Frank told the club’s official website.

“It is fantastic to have Vitaly Janelt and Frank [Onyeka] doing an unbelievable job alongside Christian [Norgaard] of course. We need to have that strength in depth and also players to play different games.

“For Arsenal, it was good to have Frank [Onyeka] and Vitaly who are two pressing machines; they are constantly going and must be a nightmare to play against.

“They were a big part of why we were successful on Friday night.”