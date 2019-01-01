‘It serves as a motivation’ - Chukwueze reacts after winning Nigeria Young Player of the Year award
Samuel Chukwueze has reacted after winning Nigeria Young Player of the Year award, saying it will serve as a motivation for him.
The winger has been impressive this season for Spanish La Liga side Villarreal, scoring seven goals in all competitions, including his well-taken strike against Barcelona on Tuesday evening.
The forward beat off
"It serves as a motivation to keep working hard for more success," Chukwueze told BBC Sport.
"I'm very motivated and inspired by
"I have dreams of playing for my country in big tournaments and this shows that if I put more effort into my career, personal and team rewards will follow.
"This award is going to impact me positively to grow in the right
"I thank the staff and my teammates at Villarreal, not forgetting everyone in Spain and Nigeria who have given me a chance to grow and play football.
"My focus is to keep helping my club, continue to work hard to represent my country hopefully at the Nations Cup in Egypt and the Olympics."
Chukwueze who has made 19 league appearances this season will hope to play