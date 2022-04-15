Nemanja Matic has confirmed he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been at Old Trafford for five seasons but has struggled for regular action in the Red Devils midifeld this campaign.

The former Chelsea player still has a year left on his contract but has informed the club of his intention to move on this summer.

What was said?

Announcing the news on Instagram, Matic said: "After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.

"It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible."

Matic has made 183 appearances for United since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, scoring four goals.

The bigger picture

Manchester United were already facing a midfield rebuild job this summer, with Matic's departure merely exacerbating this situation.

Fred and Scott McTominey have generally been first choice for the defensive midfield positions but have struggled for consistency. Paul Pogba's future is uncertain with the Frenchman out of contract at the end of the season. Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard will also become free agents and are expected to move on, while Donny van de Beek was sent out on loan to Everton in January.

