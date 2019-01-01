'It leaves us with a bad taste' - Qatar boss Sanchez rues late goal in loss to Colombia

His side seemed on pace for a second-straight draw before falling to a late strike, leaving the manager to rue the painful result

head coach Felix Sanchez said his team's late 1-0 Copa America defeat against left a "bad taste" after the Asian champions threatened to pull off another shock result.

After overturning a two-goal deficit to earn a stunning 2-2 draw with in their Group B opener, guests almost secured another point until Duvan Zapata broke the deadlock in the 86th minute.

Zapata broke Qatar hearts with four minutes remaining in Sao Paulo, where the holders lost their first competitive match since the Gulf Cup of Nations in December 2017.

Speaking to reporters post-match, Sanchez said: "It leaves us with a bad taste because the end was already close.

"Score a goal in the final minutes, when the game is tied ... You leave with the bitterness of not being able to score but we also have to value that the team competed with a great rival.

"We played against one of the best teams in the world. Despite the loss, we competed until the final whistle. This will give us strength to keep working and preparing for the future."

James Rodriguez – who is reportedly set to join from – provided the assist for Zapata's winner against the 2022 World Cup hosts and he added: "We had a very good game. We are on the right track. When you have [Radamel] Falcao and Duvan you always have a goal."

Zapata's goal made it two wins from two games for Colombia, who advanced to the Copa America quarter-finals.

90’ FULL MATCH

1-0



A header from Duván Zapata gave Colombia their second victory at the @CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 19, 2019

"It's always like this when you have a team with the obligation to win and another which is very organised and that plays very tight on defence, not giving up spaces," Colombia boss Carlos Queiroz, who led during the 2019 Asian Cup, said.

"If you don't score early, you are going to suffer. We won because Colombia played the way I like Colombia to play, fully focused during the 90 minutes."