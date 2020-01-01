It has been difficult staying at home - Huesca and Super Eagles star Nwakali

As part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, the Spanish government has urged its residents to stay indoors

midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has revealed life has been difficult in , following the directives of the authorities on the coronavirus.

The Spanish government has shut down activities in the country including football leagues and directed its residents to stay at home to reduce the spread of the virus.

More than one thousand people have been affected by the pandemic while hundreds of lives have been lost to the problems in the country.

Despite the suspensions of the Spanish Segunda, the international, who admitted it has been tough staying at home, explained he is working to maintain his fitness ahead of the resumption of the league.

“It is terrible out here. I have been indoors for all this period and I must say it has been difficult,” Nwakali told AOI.

“The good thing is I have been working hard personally ahead of the resumption of the league after this Covid-19 subsides.”

The 21-year-old ended his three-year stay with last summer, after failing to play a single game for the Premier League club to join the Spanish second-tier side on a permanent basis.

The midfielder is yet to make his debut for the El Alcoraz outfit after only arriving in Spain in January owing to visa issues.

Nwakali last played a competitive game in November 2019 for Nigeria U23 in their goalless draw with during the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.