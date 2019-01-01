'It depends on him' - Napoli chief reveals ongoing talks to sign Ibrahimovic

The Swedish striker has hinted at a desire to return to Italy and Ancelotti's side are ready to pounce

chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and says talks about a possible move have gone on "for a few months".

The 38-year-old has hinted he would be interested in a return to when his contract with expires at the end of the play-offs.

Ibrahimovic has said before that he would like to play for Napoli before retirement, having previously won Serie A with , and , although his two titles with the Old Lady were revoked following the Calciopoli scandal.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with Ibrahimovic at , has already said the club are "waiting" for the Swedish star to arrive.

De Laurentiis, who met with Ibrahimovic in Los Angeles by chance, has suggested the player need only agree to a Napoli offer and the deal can be concluded.

"[Ibrahimovic] is a friend," he told Sky Sport Italia . "I met him in Los Angeles not as a footballer but as a normal person because we were in the same hotel.

"I invited him over for dinner with his wife and kids and we had an amazing time. It would be my wish to see him in Napoli colours. It's more than a suggestion and it depends on him. It's been talked about for a few months now."

Ibrahimovic has scored 30 goals in as many games in MLS in 2019, helping Galaxy reach the play-offs.

Having beaten 2-1, Galaxy will now meet city rivals in the Western Conference semi-finals on October 25.

While his MLS playing days aren't quite over, Ibrahimovic has revealed playing for Napoli is tempting having recently watched a movie about club legend Diego Maradona.

"I enjoyed the documentary dedicated to Maradona, no one is like him," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport .

"Seeing the love of that city would almost make me want to try an experience at Napoli. it would be fantastic to replicate what Diego did. I'm not saying that I will go there, the final decision will depend on several factors, but that is a team that creates enthusiasm.

"With me, the San Paolo would be full every Sunday. And then there's Carlo Ancelotti, a great coach."

