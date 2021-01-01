'It can affect your performance' - Orlando Pirates striker Mhango explains poor form

The former Bloemfontein Celtic player felt that the Buccaneers were unlucky against Al Ahli in North Africa

Orlando Pirates striker Frank Mhango says injuries have affected his performance in the current season he looks to help his club overcome Al Ahli Benghazi on Sunday.

The Malawi international, who has struggled with injuries this season, played the entire match as the Buccaneers drew 0-0 with Al Ahli in the Caf Confederation Cup Group A game last weekend.

Mhango was criticized by fans on social media after the former Bidvest Wits player missed two clear cut chances in a game that was played at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi, Libya.

The 28-year-old indicated that his injury woes have ruined his plans for this season and he stated that he is grateful to the Pirates medical team.

"Absolutely! But you know, as a player, you need to accept that injuries are a part of the game," Mhango told the club's official website.

"You might tell yourself 'I want to do this and that' during the course of the season, but injuries can disrupt those plans.

"Yeah, I have to say it was hard. Especially coming back after an injury can sometimes feel like starting from scratch," the former Lamontville Golden Arrows player continued.

"It can affect your performance. But credit must go to the Orlando Pirates medical team for their hard work behind the scenes."

The 2019/20 season was arguably Mhango's best campaign in the PSL which saw him score 16 goals and he shared the league's Golden Boot award with Peter Shalulile.

Mhango has made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers thus far this season and netted three goals in the process and he has failed to score in his last five matches.

The Chiweta-born player made it clear that they will leave everything on the field when they take on their Libyan opponent, Al Ahli at Orlando Stadium this weekend.

"When we played them in Libya, I feel we were the better team. It's just unfortunate that we did not have the best luck on the day," he added.

"They are a tough opponent, but with us playing at home, it's now a must-win game. We want to win this game, because doing so will put us in a good position in the group.

"The feeling in the camp is that we must leave everything on the field on Sunday."

Pirates are currently placed second on the Group A standings - a point behind leaders, Enyimba of Nigeria with three matches left.