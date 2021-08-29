Ismael on Super Eagle Ajayi's goal for West Bromwich Albion: 'It was emotional... the best'

The Nigeria international struck at the death to win maximum points for the Baggies in the English second-tier assignment

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has discussed the last-minute goal by Semi Ajayi against Peterborough United in Saturday's Championship game.

After a humiliating 6-0 loss to Arsenal in the League Cup, the Baggies had to bounce back in their league assignment away at Weston Homes Stadium. It seemed they were going to drop points for the second time this season before Ajayi struck in the final minute of added time to seal the win.

"[The late Ajayi goal] was so emotional," Ismael told the club's official portal later on.

"Last-minute goals in football are always the best. There is always so much energy and emotion. It was a difficult game for us, especially with the injuries we have.

"We have missed these moments so much. It was a great reward for everyone. The players who gave everything and the supporters who gave everything. It’s a great win for us, and to win in that way was so special."

The tactician has further insisted on why it was important for his players to stick to their principles.

"Kyle [Bartley] had to come off and we had to manage it and stay focused. I think the guys did really well," Ismael continued.

"We dominated but we just couldn’t get the goal. When things don’t go your way you have to stay strong and focus on your principles. We did that tonight. Tonight was proof of all that."

It was the fourth straight win for Albion who had won their initial three matches in the English second-tier competition.

Article continues below

They started the season with a 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth before defeating Luton Town 3-2 at home. The Baggies went on to collect a healthy 4-0 win against Sheffield United before defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-1.

After the win over Peterborough, West Brom are now joint top of the table, with Fulham, having collected 13 points. They have both won four matches and drawn once.

QPR come in third with 11 points with three wins and two draws while Huddersfield and Stoke City are fourth and fifth respectively with 10 points each.