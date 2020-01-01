Tiri believes that the ISL championship race will be wide open

The Spanish defender will be one of the mainstays of the ATK Mohun Bagan defense in the upcoming season of ISL...

Perhaps it was destined that Tiri would be returning to Kolkata, the city where he won his first ISL ( ) title in 2016. Unless providence had played its part, the defender would have been playing in yellow in the upcoming ISL season as he had signed a three-year deal with .

But things started to fall apart when the Blasters' management asked him to take a wage cut. In the end, no consensus could be reached and both parties mutually terminated the contract.

The officials were keeping a close tab on the developments in Kochi and as soon as the deal fell through, they knocked on Tiri's doors. They were in the hunt for a left-footed centre back who could replace Augustin Garcia who retired after last season. And the Spaniard fitted their bill. Soon enough, an agreement was reached and his next home changed from Kochi to Kolkata.

Not many doubt his abilities on the pitch and his addition to the Bagan roster makes the team boast of arguably having the best backline in ISL, at least on paper. With Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan and Sumit Rathi the other centre-backs available for Antonio Habas, we can safely assume that Bagan's defence will be a tough nut to crack.

However, Tiri needs to make a few adjustments as he would have to slot into a three-man backline, rather than in a usual back four. But the 28-year-old is confident that he can deliver the goods.

"We are working hard and little-by-little I am adapting to my colleagues and to what the mister (coach) wants from me," stated the former player to Goal.

In the previous season, ATK had the second-best defensive record and that too by playing without Garcia for a large chunk of the season. With the arrival of an experienced campaigner like Tiri, Habas would definitely like to better his numbers from last year.

Moreover, he is one of the few players who has clocked at least 1000 minutes in every season he has participated. This shows that he remains available in all weathers and can be counted upon in the decisive moments of the season.

He is a leader and was one of the vital cogs in Jamshedpur's rearguard for the last three years. He not only had to marshal the defence but also had to guide the youngsters in Narender Gahlot, Jitendra Singh and a makeshift centre-back in Memo Moura. But at Bagan, he will be playing alongside quality defenders like Jhingan, Kotal and Subhasish Bose, who have proven their mettle consistently on the highest stage. This should further help him put his best foot forward as he would be able to focus more on bettering his own game.

No ISL team has successfully defended the title since its inception and Tiri believes that this year too, the race will be wide open.

"I think that each year the teams are reinforced better. And this year will be special, not being able to play in our stadiums and without our fans ... so I think any team has options (chances) this season! We will do our best in each game," expressed the former Reserve player.

Given the firepower in the green and maroon armoury, it will not be surprising if a new record is set at the end of the campaign.