Roy Krishna - I will work hard to help ATK Mohun Bagan have a successful AFC Cup outing

The Fijian international is looking forward to returning to Kolkata for his second stint in Indian football…

star striker Roy Krishna is excited to return to Kolkata for the 2020-21 (ISL) season.

Krishna, who had a prolific season with the Kolkata outfit, played an important role in the club lifting their third trophy in six seasons. In fact, only recently Krishna extended his stay with the newly merged entity of ATK and Mohun Bagan.

In an interview with The Fiji Times, Krishna is keen to get back on the field and backed the club to come good in the this season.

"It’s exciting and I have so much to look forward to when I return to Kolkata. To train under the guidance of coach Antonio (Lopez) Habas and reuniting with my teammates, the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan and of course, the opportunity to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup. I’m grateful and will work hard to help the club have a successful AFC Cup outing.”

The former Wellington Phoenix striker netted 15 goals in his maiden season in and had 21 (check number) assists to his name.

ISL champions ATK and winners Mohun Bagan merged into a single entity, earlier this year and will take part in ISL 2020-21.

They have formed a new company ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited which has been incorporated with the Government of 's Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 17.

Other than participating in the ISL, the new entity will also take part in the group stages of AFC Cup 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s I-League 2019-20 champions’ slot.