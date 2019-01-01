East Bengal will bid for ISL only if it makes sense financially

East Bengal along with other I-League clubs have rooted for a unified top tier league...

A board meeting of directors of Quess took place in Bengaluru on Thursday during which several topics from boycotting the Super Cup to a possible bid for the (ISL) were discussed.

In a press release sent by the club, it was communicated that the team will not break the alliance of clubs and play the Super Cup as discussed in the board meeting.

Another crucial aspect that was discussed was regarding the team's participation in the ISL next season. The official communication from the club regarding ISL read, “The board also agreed to bid for ISL if the terms are financially acceptable.”

Earlier this month, Quess East Bengal chairman Ajit Isaac had a meeting with All Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das, Reliance Sports CEO Sundar Raman, and IMG-Reliance official Chirag Tanna to discuss the possibilities of joining the ISL.

But the latest decision taken by the club clearly indicates that the club will only consider bidding for ISL if it makes sense financially.

Quess East Bengal have shown their support for the fellow I-League clubs and had decided to boycott the Super Cup 2019 citing unfair treatment by the Indian FA.

All the I-League clubs including East Bengal have been pressurising the AIFF to discuss the roadmap of Indian football with all their stakeholders. The I-League clubs want a unified top tier league where 20 teams from both the ISL and I-League will take part.