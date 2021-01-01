ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC part ways with Stuart Baxter after offensive comment on LIVE TV

The Bhubaneswar-based club has apologised for their coach's unfortunate comments...

Odisha FC have parted ways with head coach Stuart Baxter after the British coach used an offensive analogy of rape to show his frustration over poor referring decision during their Indian Super League (ISL) tie against Jamshedpur on Monday.

After a frustrating 1-0 loss, Baxter was asked on LIVE television about his views on the game. The former South Africa head coach went on to remark that his players needed 'to rape someone' or 'get raped themselves' to win a penalty.

The club was quick to release an official apology statement where they stated, "The club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.'

The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.



Continued... pic.twitter.com/Egkzi5EU9H — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 1, 2021

Now the side has decided to terminate the services of the British coach with six matches of the season remaining. The club are expected to announce the name of the interim coach soon.

Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect.



The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.#OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/FcrMPCDn5h — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 2, 2021

On Monday, Odisha succumbed to their eighth defeat of the season as they went down 0-1 against Jamshedpur FC. Mobashir Rahman's first-half goal separated the two teams.

After the coach made those comments, Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma had condemned the same and distanced the club from the head coach's words.

I am absolutely disgusted and infuriated by the comments. I've said Odisha FC is a safe space for all, and to make light of a serious awful crime in such an offhanded way is reprehensible.



I sincerely apologize to everyone on my behalf and the clubs https://t.co/nhq0kJPrGM — Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) February 1, 2021

The Kalinga Warriors have had a nightmare of a campaign this season. They have won just one game in 14 matches so far and have managed to collect only eight points and are placed at the rock bottom position on the league table.

Odisha FC are next in action on February 6th, 2021 when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan.