Sergio Lobera: Mumbai City vs FC Goa will be a special occasion

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera has welcomed the addition of SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan into the ISL...

head coach Sergio Lobera believes his team's fixture against former club will be a special occasion this season.

Lobera spent three wonderful seasons at FC Goa and helped the Gaurs create an identity in terms of their style of play in Indian football. He parted ways with a few matches remaining in the 2019-20 season and later signed for the City Football Group (CFG) club Mumbai City.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lobera said, "As a coach, for me, it's a special occasion to play against my former players. I have very fond memories of my last three seasons with FC Goa.

"We brought a very good style of play, we got the first trophy (2019 Super Cup) at the club, increased the number of Indian players (from the club) in the Indian national team. FC Goa will always remain in my heart."

The Islanders have put together a strong squad for this season's ISL. For CFG's first season in Indian football, they have brought in top foreign players such as Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre and the team is considered to be a favourite for the playoffs. However, Lobera chose to play down the tag of being favourites this season.

"I want to respect all teams and if I say that we are the favourites I would not be respecting the other teams and maybe it (Mumbai City as favourites) is not true," Lobera said.

"We need to work a lot and hopefully, by the end of the season, we can be happy with our job. There are very good teams with players playing together for a long time but my focus on my team. My target is to finish in the best position possible.



"I want this pressure. If you don't have this pressure, it's because you don't have a very good team with very good players. It's a pleasure for me to work at a club where I have pressure because it means that I am working at a very good club.

"In my opinion, it's going to be the most difficult and competitive season in the ISL. There are very good teams and very signings made this year, and it's good for everybody in terms of competition and pressure from strong teams."

The Spaniard also welcomed the addition of two new clubs - and SC - into the ISL and feels that the team that adapts to the situation in the best way will succeed this season.

"I think it's (the addition) good. The ISL is improving a lot. When you're speaking about [SC] East Bengal and other clubs, we need to play against 10 teams. In this season, the best team is the group that adapts to different situations. It is the most important time to work together as a family and solve the problem."