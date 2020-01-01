East Bengal 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh set up Kolkata derby win

Robbie Fowler's team lose their first Indian Super League game of the season...

Second-half goals by Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh gave the victory against in 's first Kolkata derby on Sunday.

The Red and Golds showed a lot of promise on the field but couldn't beat the Bagan defence which stood strong till the end. At the other end, Krishna's quality came to the fore and proved to be a big difference between the two teams.

Antonio Lopez Habas made three changes in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup that beat 1-0 in the season opener. Jayesh Rane and David Williams came in place of Pronay Halder and Edu Garcia and Subhasish Bose replaced the injured Michael Soosairaj.

Robbie Fowler's side commanded the game for most of the first half and attempted to be fluid in their forays forward. Anthony Pilkington came close to scoring the opening goal in the seventh minute when he received a through ball from Matti Steinmann inside the box. The former winger did well to go past Pritam Kotal but delayed his final effort and allowed Tiri to intercept and clear.

The only proper chance ATK Mohun Bagan had was in the 36th minute when Javier Hernandez received the ball inside the box from a corner. He kept his shot on target but Debjit Majumder did well to parry the ball out for a corner.