ISL: Sandesh Jhingan likely to part ways with Kerala Blasters

Sandesh Jhingan has been with Kerala Blasters since the first edition of Indian Super League...

and Sandesh Jhingan are likely to end their six-year association, Goal can confirm.

The Blasters are undergoing restructuring due to financial constraints and have reportedly asked many of their players to take pay cuts. With respect to Jhingan, it is understood the player wanted a change of scenery and the club were willing to let one of their highest-earners leave.

It must be noted that the central defender is considered one of the best in his position in the country and has been nominated for the Arjuna Award by the All Football Federation (AIFF).

More teams

Jhingan, who has been with the Kochi-based club right from the first edition of the (ISL), has grown to become a fan-favourite in Kerala and was also made captain during his stint.

He made a name for himself at Blasters but has now decided that the time has come for him to move on.

Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys did not respond when Goal tried to contact him for his comment.

The 26-year-old has played 76 ISL matches for Blasters and holds the record for having played the most number of games for the Yellow Army.

The next destination for Jhingan is unknown but it is not all gloom and doom for the Kochi-based club. They have made some interesting signings this season with the likes of Nishu Kumar joining the club from .

Where Jhingan ends up playing next season is something we'll have to wait and see.