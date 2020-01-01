ISL: East Bengal sign former Birmingham City midfielder Jacques Maghoma

The Tottenham Hotspur youth product becomes the sixth signing of East Bengal this season...

announced the signing of their sixth foreigner in former midfielder Jacques Maghoma ahead of the upcoming (ISL) season.

The Congolese midfielder was delighted to join the Red and Golds as he said, "I am looking forward to joining my teammates in Goa and having a successful season with SC East Bengal. I also know that the fanbase of SC East Bengal is very big and very passionate. As always I will do my utmost for them."

Maghoma, a youth product of Hotspur, started his professional career with Burton Albion FC in 2009 in the League Two. He remained at the club for four seasons where he scored 27 goals in 142 League Two appearances.

In 2013 he moved to Championship side and spent two seasons before heading to Birmingham City where he stayed until last season. The experienced midfielder has appeared in 382 league matches where he has scored 49 goals.

The 32-year-old has represented his country in 17 international matches. He has also played in the African Nations Cup in 2017 and 2019.

The Red and Golds have so far announced the signings of six foreign players. Other thanMaghoma, Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington, Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox and Ville Matti Steinmann. Earlier today, they had announced the arrival of international defender Narayan Das.