ISL: Delhi Dynamos likely to be renamed as Odisha FC

The Lions are likely to shift to Bhubaneswar ahead of the sixth season of Indian Super League...

is likely to be rebranded as 'Odisha FC' following their decision to shift base to Bhubaneswar from Delhi, Goal has learnt.

As reported earlier, the two-time ISL semi-finalists had decided to shift to Bhubaneswar primarily due to economic reasons as the club feels that the cost of operations can be lowered with a move.

The club did look for alternative venues in Delhi but they could only find an agreement with the Government of Odisha and hence, had to also come up with a new name for the club.

The Delhi Dynamos management will hope that a change in venue will also change the club's sagging fortunes in the past couple of seasons.

The Kalinga Stadium, where the Lions will play their homes games, has been a popular venue with the All Football Federation (AIFF) and has hosted several events of Indian football, including the Super Cup and the Indian Women's League.