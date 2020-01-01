ISL: Bengaluru FC signs former Adelaide United striker Kristian Opseth & defender Fran Gonzalez

The striker has also played in the Turkish Super League...

have signed Norwegian forward Kristian Opseth and Spanish defender Fran Gonzalez for the upcoming Indan (ISL) season.

Opseth was a free agent after his contract ended with Adelaide United earlier this year. He made 21 appearances in A-League and scored six goals. Opseth has also turned out for BB Erzurumspor in the Turkish first tier.

The 30-year-old started his career with Kaupanger, Norway before joining Förde IL Fotball. He burst onto the scene with his new club and scored 36 goals in just 40 appearances.

In 2014, he joined Sogndal FC and in two years he made 54 appearances and scored 18 times. In the final year of his contract, he was loaned out to FC Bodø and at the end of the loan term, the transfer was made permanent.

He once again found his goalscoring boots and in 47 matches, he scored 28 goals.

Fran Gonzalez, on the other hand, makes the switch to the ISL side after his exploits with in the last season.

He was a key part of Kibu Vicuna's side that romped to the title. His versatility set him apart at Mohun Bagan. He played in the midfield as well as in defence for the Mariners and looked equally comfortable in both the roles. He ended up scoring 10 goals through the campaign.

Gonzalez will fill the spot left vacant by Albert Serran who parted ways with Bengaluru FC after two seasons.

Both players have signed season-long deals with the Blues.

Bengaluru FC have already signed Cleiton Silva and Opseth will be their second overseas attacking signing this window. They already have Erik Paartalu, Juanan and Dimas Delgado in the overseas contingent apart from Fran Gonzalez.

They have released Raphael Augusto from their squad and still have Jamaican striker DeShorn Brown on their payroll.