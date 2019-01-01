ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown - Everything went wrong

Hyderabad boss Phil Brown feels his team failed to deal with pressure during the game...

Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown feels nothing went right for his side against at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday. The (ISL) debutants succumbed to a 0-5 defeat against the hosts.

David Williams and Edu Garcia scored a brace each and Roy Krishna found the net as ATK ran riot in Kolkata. Brown's team looked lost out on the field and the English coach had taken full responsibility for the loss after the game.

“Everything went wrong. Our preparations and the fitness levels have been superb. But then again, nothing prepares you for the first game. ATK came up with the tramps on," he began.

"Anything that could go wrong went wrong. The result is down to me. I didn’t see this result coming. I felt we would give them a tough game. But now we have 6-7 players lying on the treatment table with injuries. There’s a lot of hard work to be done to get back.

We deserved nothing from this game. I owe myself responsible for the loss," he said, whilst also adding that there was a technical problem that prevented him from playing striker Bobo against ATK.

He continued, "When you’re playing under that atmosphere, you must have a strength of character to stand up to that. Not too many came through that today, which is a bad sign. We must resolve that immediately. Be it with a change in personal or a change in the system. We’re in the top division of and we must enjoy the pressure. Tonight, we didn’t do that."

Hyderabad are up against next, away from home on October 29.