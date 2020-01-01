ISL: ATK excel in Mumbai to reclaim top spot

Two first-half goals from Pronay Halder and Michael Soosairaj settled the tie in favour of ATK...

returned to the top of the (ISL) table with a 2-0 win against on Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Jorge Costa made three changes in the Mumbai line-up from their last match. Sauvik Chakraborty, Rowllin Borges and Amine Chermiti returned to the starting XI replacing the suspended Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das and Serge Kevyn.

Antonio Lopez Habas handed new signing Victor Mongil his ISL debut. He replaced the suspended Agus Iniguez in the centre of the defence. Pronay Halder recovered from his injury and returned to the lineup, replacing Michael Soosairaj.

ATK opted to counterattack right from the off as Mumbai saw more of the ball. The visitors broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Pronay Halder placed the ball into the net after David Williams cut inside from the left and found the onrushing midfielder.

Unfortunately, the ATK midfielder had to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury immediately after scoring the opening goal and Michael Soosairaj was introduced as his replacement.

Soosairaj had an instant impact after coming on as he scored a stunning goal in the 42nd minute. The winger picked up a lay-off from Krishna on the left side of the box and found the back of the net with a curling shot.

The visitors took a defensive approach going into the second half with a two-goal cushion. Mumbai, on the other hand, went all guns blazing right from the beginning.

Mumbai should have pulled one goal back in the 73rd minute when three of their chances where blocked on the goal-line. Chermiti initiated the move with a shot on goal which Arindam blocked and Pratik Chaudhari picked the rebound to push the ball into the net but this time Kotal blocked his attempt. The final chance fell to Larbi who attempted a header from Diego Carlos’ cross which had beaten Arindam but Soosairaj cleared the ball just in time.

Mumbai were denied a genuine goal in the 82rnd minute when Sougou had found the back of the net after Arindam fumbled in front of the goal but the referee surprisingly gave a foul against the Mumbai forward.

With this win, ATK climbed to the top of the league table while Mumbai City remain on the fourth position.