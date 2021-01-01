Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goal
Comments (0)
Roy Krishna NorthEast United ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL
Mariners' coach Antonio Habas has never lost a second leg semi-final clash and Highlanders' interim Khalid Jamil is yet to face defeat this season...

With the first leg of the second semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) ending in a 1-1 draw, the winner of the second leg tie that is to be held at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday will make to the final due for Saturday at the same venue.

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
Date Tuesday, March 9
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Idrissa Sylla NorthEast United ATK Mohun Bagan

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

Editors' Picks

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:   

ATK Mohun Bagan possible XI

Injured - Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj
Doubtful - Sandesh Jhingan
Suspended - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams
 

NorthEast United Possible XI: 

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - Deshorn Brown
Suspended - None

Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego

 

Close