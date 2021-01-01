ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Manuel Onwu and Gaurav Bora are eligible for their respective sides after serving their suspensions...

NorthEast United will be looking to build momentum in the race for the play-offs when they face Odisha at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco in the first of the two 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures on Sunday.

Game NorthEast United vs Odisha Date Sunday, February 14 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown



Odisha Possible XI:

Injured - Paul

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Brad Inman