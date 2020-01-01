ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC recruit Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima

The 31-year-old will be joining Owen Coyle's outfit for the upcoming season...

have announced the signing of midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima for the upcoming (ISL) season.

The Brazilian midfielder will be Jamshedpur's fourth overseas player for the season along with Aitor Monroy, David Grande and Nerijus Valskis.

The 31-year-old last plied his trade with Vietnamese outfit Ho Chi Minh City FC where his stint was shortlived.

Alex Monteiro de Lima is a creative midfielder who plays behind the number nine. He has played for various clubs in Asia including Suwon FC and FC Anyang in 's second division.

The Gremio youth product started his senior career in with Wohlen and has played for in the Major League Soccer.

Jamshedpur Head Coach, Owen Coyle, shared his excitement at Alex's signing. He said, “Alex is a player of multiple capabilities. A team-player, aggressive, smart, quick, a powerhouse – I could go on with a hundred adjectives and yet, it would not be enough to describe him.

"He is an amazing talent who can unlock the toughest of defences. I remember I signed him when I was a coach at Houston and he did his job perfectly well for the club and I hope he will do the same here. A warm welcome to Alex. Wishing him a successful time with us.”

On joining the club, Alex said, "I have played football across four continents. To now join this exciting league wearing the colours of one of the top teams of makes me extremely proud. I can’t wait to meet my teammates."