Owen Coyle: Jamshedpur came very close to qualifying for the playoffs

Owen Coyle feels that Jamshedpur have improved in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) and expects to build a winning team next season.

The Red Miners can at best finish the season in the sixth spot with a maximum tally of 27 points as they take on seventh-placed Bengaluru FC in their final league game of the season. Jamshedpur had finished eighth among 10 teams with 18 points from as many games last season.

"We approach this game as we do in the other games. We wanted to win and we certainly want to replicate the performance we showed against Mumbai City (2-0 win), and to do that we have to be at our very best. The boys have worked hard, and came very close to achieving the play-offs. We want to finish on a strong note.

"Bengaluru obviously have the AFC [Cup] to play. So they will be very focused in making sure they are ready for their games. So we have to be ready for that challenge," Coyle observed.

The 54-year-old who led Chennaiyin from the bottom of the table at one stage to an ISL runners-up finish last season, said, "I think there's no doubt that we have improved from what Jamshedpur was last year in terms of our aspirations to reach those play-offs. That's of course one of those disappointments.

"A number of things went against us, but that being said, we showed that we can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league like Mumbai and ATK [Mohun Bagan] who have huge budgets and spending power. So we have to look to add to that by finishing the season on a high. We have shown how organised and structured we are but what we need to do is get more creative. Things are continuing to progress and to get better at, we are certainly looking forward to the next season and to those top four positions," he targeted.

The Jamshedpur manager who has another year on his contract wants to see an improved display in the attack.

"I think the main thing is that we want to ensure that we have that solidity and focus that we've had at the back if you look at the clean sheets we've had. After those initial games where we had conceded some goals, we looked to rectify that. We conceded some goals after the (winter) break and made sure that we were back to what we do best in getting those clean sheets. But we certainly want to add more flair and creativity so that we get the balance between being solid at the back.

"Getting to the last game, we want to give the fans the same smile they had when we beat Mumbai, as we've done when we beat ATK [Mohun Bagan, 2-1] and in various big moments of the season. So we're looking to finish the season as strong as we can. The message to the fans is 'Thank you, for your unwavering support.' The players and the staff, everybody felt that. And we look forward to a sell-out for our home games next season. We want to give them a team that's pleasing to the eye but equally a team that can win and get them to the play-offs. So that will be the aim," Coyle signed off.