'Mumbai City will be regular season champions of ISL' - Hyderabad FC's Manuel Marquez braced for a tough match

The 52-year-old is not worried if his side scores one or three goals against Mumbai City...

Hyderabad FC might be going into their next (ISL) match against FC after a week of rest. But the break has not really been to head coach Manuel Marquez's liking who feels it could affect their momentum.

The Nizams played their last game on January 8th, which they won 4-2 against , and now take on Mumbai City on Saturday.

"We have examples in different ways. Jamshedpur had rest and lost (3-2) against Kerala [Blasters] but Goa, after their break, won a good game against Jamshedpur (3-0). played three games in seven days and got seven out of nine points," he observed.

More teams

To play against table-toppers Mumbai City, Marquez admitted Hyderabad need to make slight changes but stressed that changing their style of play could prove detrimental for their season that has recently seen a surge in form.

"Mumbai is of course the stronger team in this league. Even if they change the line-up, they put a very strong team. They have very good players and a very good coach (Sergio Lobera). I continue saying that they will be the champions in the regular season because you know in the play-offs, not always the best team wins.

"We can change some details in our game tomorrow but it's important not to lose our style of play because we play again in three days against Odisha. To play in a different system or to put seven or eight different players (for matches in quick succession) is very difficult. Of course, we have to make some changes in the liine-up but it will be a very difficult game [against Mumbai City]."

The former B manager revealed that Nikhil Poojari, Fran Sandaza and Subrata Paul remain unavailable for selection while Souvik Chakrabarti has left the bio-bubble due to personal reasons. He also suggested that their new signing Roland Alberg could get a few minutes on Saturday.

"It's very difficult [for Alberg] to play immediately when you're out of quarantine but maybe he can play a few minutes tomorrow because he is a player who is very important for the second leg," said Marquez.

Hyderabad have scored eight goals in their last two games while Mumbai City have conceded only four, joint best defensive record with .

"You score seven goals in eight games, and eight in two games. This is football. But for me, we are one of the teams who create more chances in a game. Against NorthEast [United], we scored four goals from 15 chances but against Chennaiyin (4-1 win) we created a lot of chances even though the score was 0-0 in the first half.

"I think that tomorrow will be different but we are not worried if we score one or three goals. We want to play a good game tomorrow and let's see what happens. We can win and lose against all the teams, depending on our performance. Of course, Mumbai City is very strong and you hope that they don't have their best day [too].

"When there is a game where both teams want to have the ball, normally the best team gets to have the ball for more time. In the last game we played against Mumbai, they played very well in the first half but I was happy with the second half of Hyderabad," he concluded.