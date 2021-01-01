Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
Aridane Santana, East Bengal vs Hyderabad
ISL
Hyderabad will looking to arrest their fall from the standings as they take on Kerala Blasters...

Hyderabad, sixth with 26 points, are now just two points above Bengaluru as the race for the 2020-21 Indian Super League play-offs heats up. The Nizams take on Kerala Blasters (10th, 16 points) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday evening.

Game Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
Date Tuesday, February 16
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad Possible XI:

Hyderabad possible XI

Injured - Lalawmpuia
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Mohammad Yasir

Key Players - Aridane Santana, x


Kerala Blasters Possible XI: 

Kerala Blasters possible XI

Injured - Nishu Kumar
Doubtful - Facundo Pereyra
Suspended - None

Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

 

