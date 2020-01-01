FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City: Adam Le Fondre's late penalty secures win against 10-man Gaurs

Mumbai City had to wait until the added time to break the deadlock against a 10-man FC Goa...

Adam Le Fondre's late penalty (90+5') secured a win for against a 10-man at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Both teams underwent a few changes after their winless starts to the season. Juan Ferrando made three alterations to the team which drew against . Saviour Gama, Redeem Tlang and Alberto Noguera replaced Sanson Pereira, Princeton Rebello and Jorge Ortiz.

Lobera, on the other hand, made four changes in Mumbai lineup as Amey Ranawade, Cy Goddard, Mourtada Fall and Farukh Choudhary came in place of Mohammed Rakip and Bartholomew Ogbeche, injured Raynier Fernandes and the suspended Ahmed Jahouh,

More teams

Goa looked the dominant side in the first half as they enjoyed plenty of the ball and created several chances to score. They were more fluent in their gameplay compared to Mumbai who failed to settle into the game throughout the first half. Lobera missed Ahmed Jahouh’s services at the centre of the park as his team failed to create chances without the Moroccan midfielder dictating play.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Igor Angulo came close to scoring his third goal of the season in the eighth minute of the match when he received pass inside the box from Alberto Noguera but his heavy first touch allowed Sarthak Golui to close the gap and block his effort.

After a stale period of play, the home team were jolted with a blow in the final few minutes of the first half when Redeem Tlang lunged into a tackle on Hernan Santana with a high foot. The awful tackle was punished with a red card, reducing Goa to 10 men.

Goa maintained the same momentum they had in the first half and continued to create chances. Angulo got an early chance after the break to score the opening goal. After receiving a pass from Len Doungel at the centre of the pitch, the forward did well to run down the middle with the ball and went past Fall before entering the box and trying to place it through the far post but the ball went wide.

They once again got an opportunity to break the deadlock in the 60th minute. Lenny Rodrigues whipped in a cross inside the box which Fall initially cleared but Ivan Gonzalez attempted a shot from the rebound but Amrinder Singh did well to parry the ball on the goal line.

The easiest chance of the match fell to Mandar Rao Dessai who had an empty net in front of him to push the ball in from Le Fondre's Low cross but Mandar's shot went above the crossbar from a very close range.

Lobera's side finally scored in the dying minutes of the match after Lenny Rodrigues was guilty of handling the ball inside the box to give away a penalty. Le Fondre scored his maiden ISL goal from the spot-kick to secure three points for his side.