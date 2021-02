ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Goa will be looking to do the double over Odisha when the two teams meet in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Wednesday evening.

Game FC Goa vs Odisha Date Wednesday, February 17 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Edu Bedia



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz



Odisha Possible XI:

Injured - Paul Ramfangzauva

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Jacob Tratt



Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu